BRATISLAVA, April 8 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
FICO IN BRUSSELS: Prime Minister Robert Fico and Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir meet EU Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso in Brussels.
PRESS:
CONTINENTAL: Tyre maker Continental plans to expand its
plant in Puchov, spending 250 million euros and creating 600
jobs, according to Prime Minister Robert Fico.
www.sme.sk
NUCLEAR POWER: Russia's Rosatom is interested in taking over
a project to build a new nuclear power plant at Jaslovske
Bohunice. Czech CEZ has announced it would pull out of
the project.
www.sme.sk
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague newsroom)