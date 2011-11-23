BRATISLAVA Nov 23 Slovakia approved state subsidy schemes worth around 46 million euros ($62.08 million) for nine investors planning to invest in the euro zone country mainly into expansion their existing production capacities in the car and electronics sectors.

The heavily export reliant economy is suffering from the spreading euro zone debt crisis, which has already spilled over into real economies and dents foreign demand for Slovak goods, putting Slovakia's growth outlook on downward trajectory.

Slovakia was one of the European Union's fastest growing economies before the downturn and new investment projects are now badly needed to create jobs, curb unemployment and keep exports rising as domestic demand remains subdued.

Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc is among the investors and plans to invest 19.053 million euros to expand production at its site in southern Slovak town of Lucenec, adding 251 new jobs.

Total volume of all nine projects is seen at around 245 million euros.

The state subsidies will be in the form of tax-reliefs, cash contributions to create jobs and purchases of needed technology and equipment over the coming five years.

The nine investment projects are expected to create some 1,600 new jobs in total, while the central European country's jobless rate stands at 13.29 percent, according to October data, which is one of the highest jobless rates in the EU.

