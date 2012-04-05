Position: Finance Minister
Incumbent: Peter Kazimir
Date of Birth: June 28, 1968
Term: Appointed on April 4, 2012 for a four-year term.
Key Facts:
-- Kazimir has vowed to deliver on an ambitious fiscal
consolidation plan, designed to cut the fiscal deficit to below
the EU's threshold of 3 percent/GDP in 2013, but additional tax
hikes are inevitable to achieve this.
-- Kazimir supports strict fiscal discipline and co-authored
Slovakia's constitutional law, setting a debt brake at 60
percent of gross domestic product (GDP), with automatic
sanctions starting at 50 percent.
-- He will now need to draft a package of further austerity
measures to rein in a widening deficit and meet a 2012 deficit
goal of not more than 4.6 percent of GDP.
-- Kazimir said he is open to a debate about combining the
lending capacity of the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) with the upcoming European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to
bolster the euro zone's firewall against future debt shocks.
-- Kazimir was deputy finance minister in Prime Minister
Robert Fico's first cabinet in 2006-2010 and was jointly
responsible for completion of the country's accession to the
euro zone in January 2009.
-- He is widely considered by partners in and outside of
government to be a pragmatic politician.
-- Kazimir studied economic and foreign trade in Bratislava
and has a varied experience of business, including the real
estate sector.
