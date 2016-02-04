BRATISLAVA, Feb 4 Slovakia's expanding car sector will help to push the central European country's economic growth in the coming years to levels last seen before the global financial crisis, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. The country of 5.4 million is home to three car plants and is expecting a fourth to come online in 2018 after the government signed a deal with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) last year for a 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) factory that is expected to boost foreign investment and Slovakian exports. In an updated outlook on Thursday, the ministry said that strong domestic demand and investments will support growth this year despite the weak external environment. After estimated growth of 3.6 percent last year, the ministry expects the economy to expand by 3.2 percent in 2016 before accelerating to 3.6 percent in 2017 and then by more than 4 percent as new assembly lines begin operations in 2018/19. Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said the car sector is bringing new suppliers and investments that are creating jobs. "These are the reasons why our economy is returning to the 2005-2007 levels," he told a news conference. Slovakia achieved growth of 6-10 percent over the four years before the 2009 global downturn. The country, which last year made more than 1 million cars, exports most of its output and its focus on smaller, cheaper vehicles has helped it to weather the post-crisis years. Investment in the sector is increasing, however. German carmaker Volkswagen is expected to invest a total of 800 million euros in two separate projects this year. Slovakia is also home to Kia and Peugeot Citroen . The ministry said that new investments in the car sector will add 30,000 new jobs this year, representing a welcome boost for a country with an unemployment rate of 10.6 percent in December. "Investment by JLR and Volkswagen will help to accelerate economic growth and employment," Kazimir said. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by David Goodman)