By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 The Slovak centre-left
government on Friday delivered on pre-election promises and
rubber-stamped higher income tax for all corporate and wealthy
Slovaks as it seeks more cash to fix public finances without
harming the common man.
Prime Minister Robert Fico, who swept to power in April,
pledged to cut the fiscal deficit below the European Union's
threshold of 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2013,
choosing a tax-the-rich austerity package to do so.
The euro zone second poorest country will raise corporate
income tax to 23 percent in January, from current 19 percent and
Slovaks with monthly income above 3,300 euros ($4,200) will pay
a 25 percent income tax instead of 19 percent now.
Fico originally considered to impose a 22 percent corporate
income tax only for larger companies.
"This will hit only a small group of people. I think we have
the right to expect these people to contribute more to
consolidation of public finances," Fico told reporters after a
special cabinet meeting focused on planned austerity package.
"In our consolidation, we focus on the wealthy and strong.
We try to put the costs of the consolidation on banks,
businesses and strong ones," he added.
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said that these approved
changes, expected to face no hurdles in the parliament where
Fico's Smer party holds a comfortable majority, should boost the
state budget revenue by around 400 million euros.
"Today, we have set another important stone of the next
year's fiscal consolidation," Kazimir told reporters after the
government meeting.
The adopted steps, together with a special bank levy,
one-off levies for selected utility companies and a revamp in
private pensions should help the government to cut the fiscal
gap to 2.9 percent in 2013 from 4.6 percent planned for 2012.
Kazimir announced on Thursday that the central European
country needs an additional 233 million euros in austerity
measures, on top of 629 million euros identified in the 2013
budget blueprint in August, to meet its 2013 deficit goal.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)