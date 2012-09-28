* Rich Slovaks to pay 25 pct, corporate 23 pct income tax

* PM Fico delivers on promises to tax wealthy, strong

* Govt reiterates 2013 deficit below 3 pct/GDP a must

By Martin Santa

BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 The Slovak centre-left government on Friday delivered on pre-election promises and rubber-stamped higher income tax for all corporate and wealthy Slovaks as it seeks more cash to fix public finances without harming the common man.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who swept to power in April, pledged to cut the fiscal deficit below the European Union's threshold of 3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2013, choosing a tax-the-rich austerity package to do so.

The euro zone second poorest country will raise corporate income tax to 23 percent in January, from current 19 percent and Slovaks with monthly income above 3,300 euros ($4,200) will pay a 25 percent income tax instead of 19 percent now.

Fico originally considered to impose a 22 percent corporate income tax only for larger companies.

"This will hit only a small group of people. I think we have the right to expect these people to contribute more to consolidation of public finances," Fico told reporters after a special cabinet meeting focused on planned austerity package.

"In our consolidation, we focus on the wealthy and strong. We try to put the costs of the consolidation on banks, businesses and strong ones," he added.

Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said that these approved changes, expected to face no hurdles in the parliament where Fico's Smer party holds a comfortable majority, should boost the state budget revenue by around 400 million euros.

"Today, we have set another important stone of the next year's fiscal consolidation," Kazimir told reporters after the government meeting.

The adopted steps, together with a special bank levy, one-off levies for selected utility companies and a revamp in private pensions should help the government to cut the fiscal gap to 2.9 percent in 2013 from 4.6 percent planned for 2012.

Kazimir announced on Thursday that the central European country needs an additional 233 million euros in austerity measures, on top of 629 million euros identified in the 2013 budget blueprint in August, to meet its 2013 deficit goal. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)