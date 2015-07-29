At least 21 killed in Iranian coal mine explosion -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
BRATISLAVA, July 29 Regulated gas prices for households will fall by an average of 3.9 percent and for small businesses by an average of 3.7 percent from September, Slovakia's industry regulator (URSO) said on Wednesday.
The regulator said the lower tariffs were needed because prices set by gas providers did not reflect the fall in global commodity prices.
State-owned SPP is Slovakia's main gas supplier. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
* Fed holds interest rates, June eyed for hike (Updates with Fed statement)