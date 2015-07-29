BRATISLAVA, July 29 Regulated gas prices for households will fall by an average of 3.9 percent and for small businesses by an average of 3.7 percent from September, Slovakia's industry regulator (URSO) said on Wednesday.

The regulator said the lower tariffs were needed because prices set by gas providers did not reflect the fall in global commodity prices.

State-owned SPP is Slovakia's main gas supplier. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)