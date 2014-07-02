PRAGUE, July 2 Slovakia's Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky resigned on Wednesday in the first move of a planned cabinet shake-up as Prime Minister Robert Fico looks at ways to prop up his government's sagging popularity.

Fico said over the weekend the first changes to his cabinet since taking power in 2012 would happen soon. He also laid out plans for a 250 million euro package to help poorer Slovaks after fiscal tightening of previous years.

"I am comfortable (with leaving). I discussed the situation with the prime minister and this solution is favourable for me," Malatinsky said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by John Stonestreet)