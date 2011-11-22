BRATISLAVA Nov 22 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova sacked her defence minister on Tuesday after revelations that the army counterintelligence service had eavesdropped on journalists, saying this was a violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

The tabloid daily Novy Cas and the anti-government broadsheet Pravda reported on Monday that Pravda journalists and the head of TV news channel TA3 had had their phones tapped earlier this year.

The scandal revived memories of the 1990s, when the secret services spied on journalists under the rule of authoritarian Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar.

"Wiretapping of journalists, no matter if legal or illegal, is inconsistent with basic principles of rule of law and democracy, which are the fundamentals of this government," Radicova told reporters after a meeting with the dismissed minister, Lubomir Galko.

Officials did not comment on the reasons for the surveillance.

The wiretapping was approved by judges, as required by law, but Radicova said any wiretapping aimed at revealing criminal activity should be handled by the police rather than military counterintelligence.

Slovak media reported that the counterintelligence service had used wiretaps as part of an investigation into leaks of secret information from the defence ministry to the journalists concerned, in connection with tenders for military equipment.

Both Novy Cas and Pravda media denied having done anything that could have justified any such investigation.

Galko told a parliamentary committee earlier on Tuesday that all eavesdropping operations conducted by the ministry respected the law, but declined to elaborate.

He said the affair was an attack on him ahead of an election in March, and involved politicians who he did not name.

Radicova's centre-right government collapsed last month after the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, of which Galko is vice-chairman, refused to support an increase in the euro zone bailout fund and tied this to a confidence motion.

Radicova said she would meet President Ivan Gasparovic on Wednesday to submit her proposal to dismiss Galko. Ministers are formally dismissed by the president after receiving a request from the prime minister. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka and Tim Pearce)