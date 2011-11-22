BRATISLAVA Nov 22 Slovak Prime Minister
Iveta Radicova sacked her defence minister on Tuesday after
revelations that the army counterintelligence service had
eavesdropped on journalists, saying this was a violation of
democratic principles and the rule of law.
The tabloid daily Novy Cas and the anti-government
broadsheet Pravda reported on Monday that Pravda journalists and
the head of TV news channel TA3 had had their phones tapped
earlier this year.
The scandal revived memories of the 1990s, when the secret
services spied on journalists under the rule of authoritarian
Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar.
"Wiretapping of journalists, no matter if legal or illegal,
is inconsistent with basic principles of rule of law and
democracy, which are the fundamentals of this government,"
Radicova told reporters after a meeting with the dismissed
minister, Lubomir Galko.
Officials did not comment on the reasons for the
surveillance.
The wiretapping was approved by judges, as required by law,
but Radicova said any wiretapping aimed at revealing criminal
activity should be handled by the police rather than military
counterintelligence.
Slovak media reported that the counterintelligence service
had used wiretaps as part of an investigation into leaks of
secret information from the defence ministry to the journalists
concerned, in connection with tenders for military equipment.
Both Novy Cas and Pravda media denied having done anything
that could have justified any such investigation.
Galko told a parliamentary committee earlier on Tuesday that
all eavesdropping operations conducted by the ministry respected
the law, but declined to elaborate.
He said the affair was an attack on him ahead of an election
in March, and involved politicians who he did not name.
Radicova's centre-right government collapsed last month
after the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, of which
Galko is vice-chairman, refused to support an increase in the
euro zone bailout fund and tied this to a confidence motion.
Radicova said she would meet President Ivan Gasparovic on
Wednesday to submit her proposal to dismiss Galko. Ministers are
formally dismissed by the president after receiving a request
from the prime minister.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka and Tim
Pearce)