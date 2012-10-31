* Slovak government wants single health insurer from 2014
* PM Fico ready to expropriate if buyout talks fail
* Govt may sell state assets to fund nationalisation
BRATISLAVA, Oct 31 Slovakia will return to
having a single, state-run health insurance system and
nationalise two private insurers, against their will if
necessary, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.
The centre-left government plans to reverse a decision made
when the former communist country gained independence in 1993,
to open health insurance to the private sector - a move that
some Slovaks see as a step backwards.
"The government that I head rejects the notion of private
health insurers making profits from taking public money and then
using those profits to realise their ideas of a luxurious
lifestyle," Fico told reporters, saying the newly unified
insurance system would be in place by 2014.
"We think if will be more efficient (to have a single health
insurer) because no money will flow into the private coffers of
the owners of private insurers."
A forced buyout would be unprecedented in Slovakia and Fico
said the government would prefer to negotiate acceptable terms
with shareholders by the end of 2013.
Two private health insurers operate in Slovakia alongside
the state system: Dovera, controlled by Slovak-Czech private
equity group Penta Investments, and Union, a unit of Dutch
insurer Achmea. They cover some 1.8 million people among a
population of 5.4 million.
According to the Slovak constitution, expropriation is only
allowed if deemed in the public interest and if adequate
compensation is paid.
Fico gave no indication of how much the state would pay for
the two businesses and said an international consultancy would
be brought in if no agreement is reached and the government
decided to expropriate the assets.
Some Slovaks believe they get a better service from the
private companies and, according to the Slovak Health Policy
Institute - a private think-tank - more than 10,000 have already
signed a petition against returning to a single health insurer.
Fico said he was prepared to sell unspecified state assets
to fund the acquisition rather than tap the 2013 budget. The
opposition has suggested the state would have to pay hundreds of
millions of euros.
The euro zone country aims to cut its budget deficit below
the European Union's limit of 3 percent of GDP next year, from a
planned 4.6 percent this year, and the government is raising
taxes on companies, banks and high-earners in order to do so.
The Slovak Association of Health Insurers said in July that
private operators were not interested in pulling out and that
returning to a single health insurer was not the best option.
