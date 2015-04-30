(Corrects spelling of Sikorsky in final paragraph)
BRATISLAVA, April 30 Slovakia has agreed to buy
nine U.S.-made Black Hawk helicopters for $261 million, to
replace its outdated Russian Mi-17 fleet, reducing the NATO
country's dependence on Russian parts and servicing, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
"The decision to reduce our dependence on Russia was taken
even before the conflict in Ukraine began and considering recent
developments it proved to be a good one," defence ministry
spokesman Martin Cambalik said.
Black Hawk helicopters are made by Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a
unit of United Technologies.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka and
Robin Pomeroy)