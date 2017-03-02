BRATISLAVA, March 2 Hungary and Slovakia will bolster links between their electricity grids by 2020 under a plan announced by operators SEPS and MAVIR that will involve building two connectors.

Aimed at improving grid stability and boosting the European Union's security of supply, the European Commission has deemed the plan a 'project of common interest', the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Construction of two 400-kilovolt connectors will cost Slovakia around 60 million euros and Hungary 20 million euros, the statement said.

The plan will enable Slovakia's biggest utility, Slovenske Elektrarne, whose main owner is Czech energy group EPH, to sell power in Hungary and the Balkan countries once it completes the extension of the Mochovce nuclear power plant, which is expected to be online by late 2017 or 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)