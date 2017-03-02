BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
BRATISLAVA, March 2 Hungary and Slovakia will bolster links between their electricity grids by 2020 under a plan announced by operators SEPS and MAVIR that will involve building two connectors.
Aimed at improving grid stability and boosting the European Union's security of supply, the European Commission has deemed the plan a 'project of common interest', the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
Construction of two 400-kilovolt connectors will cost Slovakia around 60 million euros and Hungary 20 million euros, the statement said.
The plan will enable Slovakia's biggest utility, Slovenske Elektrarne, whose main owner is Czech energy group EPH, to sell power in Hungary and the Balkan countries once it completes the extension of the Mochovce nuclear power plant, which is expected to be online by late 2017 or 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.