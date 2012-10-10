BRATISLAVA Oct 10 The Slovak government
approved on Wednesday 121.2 million euros ($156.30 million) in
state aid for 10 investors, including 19.8 million euros for the
South Korean Samsung Electronics.
Samsung, the world's biggest maker of televisions, operates
two assembly plants in the euro zone country and plans to
modernise its Slovak TVs production and preserve 760 existing
jobs.
It had originally sought 28 million euros, but the previous
centre-right government snubbed this call this spring.
Samsung, shifting its focus towards new generation OLED
display technology, wants to invest 70 million euros at its site
in southern Slovak town of Galanta also into a planned launch of
new 3D, Smart and OLED televisions.
The state subsidy for Samsung will be in the form of
tax-reliefs stretching over the 2013-2015 period.
The company is among the central European country's top
exporters and its output is vital part for the growth as foreign
demand, expected to slow in the coming quarters and next year
suffering from the bloc's protracting debt crisis.
The 1o businesses combined are expected to invest more than
388 million euros, create some 2,400 new jobs and preserve
around 1,500 already existing work-places.
Among companies set to receive state aid are Slovak units
Germany's car-parts maker of Continental and other
suppliers such as Magneti Marelli or Bekaert.
($1 = 0.7754 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)