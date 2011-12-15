BRATISLAVA Dec 15 Foreign direct
investment in Slovokia rose fourfold this year to top half a
billion euros, the government's investment agency said on
Thursday, with flows directed mainly into the manufacturing
sector.
FDI rose to 518 million euros ($670.9 million) from 123
million in 2010.
The euro zone's second poorest country has been one of its
fastest expanding over the past five years, though growth is
expected to slow markedly in 2012 as the region's debt crisis
and a gloomy global backdrop weigh on the export-focused
economy.
The European Commission predicted growth of 1.1 percent in
the autumn while Slovakia's central bank forecast 2.3 percent on
Tuesday - well above the average in a single currency zone that
is on the verge of sliding into recession.
SARIO, the government agency for foreign direct investment,
said Slovakia concluded 26 investment projects this year, which
could create more than 4,300 new jobs.
FDI is crucial for tackling an unemployment rate that stood
at 13.29 percent in October, and Slovakia has a subsidy scheme
for investors in the form of tax breaks, cash contributions on
employment and purchasing of production equipment.
This year's FDI data excludes the expansion of existing
projects such as plans by German car group Volkswagen
to invest more than 1 billion euros over five years.
Slovakia attracted FDI projects worth 244 million euros in
2009.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by John Stonestreet)