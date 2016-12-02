BRATISLAVA Dec 2 Japanese electrical equipment
manufacturer Minebea will build a factory in eastern
Slovakia, investing nearly 60 million euros ($64 million) and
creating more than 1,000 jobs, Prime Minister Robert Fico said
on Friday.
The factory in the town of Kosice will supply parts for the
automotive, electronic and aviation sectors and is expected to
start operations in 2018, Fico said at a joint press conference
with Minebea after signing the deal in Kosice.
The plant will employ about 1,000 people in manufacturing
and 100 others in research and development, in a region where
unemployment stood at 13 percent in October, four points above
the national average.
Minebea may expand the investment to 100 million euros and
double the workforce within five years, Fico said.
Carmakers such as Volkswagen, Kia
and Peugeot have production facilities in Slovakia, a
member of the euro zone. Jaguar Land Rover said on
Tuesday that it will build its next-generation Discovery sport
utility vehicle at a plant it is due to open in Slovakia in
2018.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
