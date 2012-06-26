BRATISLAVA, June 26 Slovakia needs at least 185
million euros ($231 million) more from the European Union to
continue decommissioning two reactors at its Soviet-style
nuclear power plant Jaslovske Bohunice, Prime Minister Robert
Fico said.
The euro zone country, which shuttered the two units in 2006
and 2008, will have to slow down dismantling the blocks and
decontaminating the site unless it gets more EU money, Fico said
on Tuesday.
Slovenske Elektrarne, the Slovak unit of Italian group Enel
, runs the plant that currently has two other units
with a combined 1,010 MW capacity in operation.
"We will demand an increase of the amount to at least 300
million euros," Fico told a parliamentary committee.
"We will not be able to continue decommissioning in the case
it will be only 115 million. At the moment, we cannot afford to
spend money decommissioning two reactors we did not want to
decommission in the first place."
Slovakia has been allotted 115 million euros to help to
cover costs related to the decommissioning, Fico said.
Foreign minister Miroslav Lajcak said in May total costs of
the shutdown would total around 425 million euros. The European
Commission agreed last year to provide the package by the end of
2017.
($1 = 0.8013 euro)
