* Private pensions contribution cut to 4 from 9 percent
* Measure part of wider austerity aimed to narrow deficit
* Opposition angry, analysts warn of future risks due ageing
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Aug 10 Slovakia became the third
country in the European Union's former communist eastern wing to
reclaim funds from private sector pensions for the state on
Thursday, planning to siphon off 300 million euros this year and
next to help reduce its budget gap.
The move, similar to steps already taken by Hungary and
Poland, will help the euro zone's second poorest economy by per
capita income make good on a promise to cut its fiscal gap to
less than 3 percent in 2013.
The change marks a reversal of a reform, introduced in 2005,
allowing people to save part of their mandatory state pension
contributions with private pension funds rather then just
relying on a state system burdened by an ageing population.
That reform, praised as a major success for many of the
former communist economies who joined the European Union in
2004, has fallen flat due to poor recent results for many funds,
the governments say.
"This is a move shielding a majority of Slovaks. Results of
the second pillar are catastrophic," Prime Minister Robert Fico
told reporters.
Neighbouring Hungary and Poland have also moved to cut
contributions into private pension funds.
Critics say governments have just taken the opportunity to
seize back resources which can benefit the budget in the short
term but store up future liabilities.
The Slovak finance ministry expects the measure to give it
an additional 71.6 million euros in resources this year and
229.2 million euros next year.
Contributions to private pension funds, deducted from the
gross wage, will be cut to 4 percent from 9 percent effective
from September, and Slovaks will also be allowed to send an
additional 2 percent from their own net income.
There will also be a four-month period, until the year-end,
allowing interested Slovaks to leave the private pension pillar
altogether.
"Cutting contributions to private pension pillar means the
state will be paying less now, but will have a more difficult
time in the future, when current employees retire," said Michal
Musak, senior analyst at Slovenska Sporitelna.
"It does not save the money to the state, but rather shifts
it in time," he added.
The parliament also approved a change in the retirement
age, now standing at 62 year, which will be, starting 2017, tied
to an average life expectancy, meaning the longer Slovaks will
live the later they will retire.
Centre-right opposition parties have accused the government
of planning to steal Slovaks' private savings over eight days of
heated debate in parliament.
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said in July that an extra
500 million euros will be needed this year and 1.5 billion euros
in savings and tax hikes in 2013 to meet the deficit target.
There are six private pension companies who manage the
savings in pension funds. Assets under management stood at 5.2
billion euros on their accounts as of end-July.
