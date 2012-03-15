BRATISLAVA, March 15 Slovakia's leftist leader and former Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would present his cabinet by April 4 after accepting on Thursday a call to form a government following his crushing victory in last weekend's election.

Fico's Smer party, which governed the euro zone country between 2006 and 2010 in a coalition with nationalists, won 83 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

Centre-right parties, whose coalition collapsed in October due to a row over support for the strengthening of the euro zone bailout fund, rejected Fico's offer to form a broad left-right coalition.

Fico's government will have to deliver on an ambitious fiscal consolidation plan designed to cut the fiscal deficit to below the European Union's limit of 3 percent next year.

The 47-year-old Europhile said he would raise taxes for companies and top earners to achieve this target.

Fico has not revealed the make-up of his cabinet but said it would include independent experts alongside Smer party members.

Outgoing Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said earlier on Thursday he expected the economy to grow 2.3 percent this year, above previous forecasts.

He said austerity measures worth 1.17 billion euros ($1.52 billion) were needed to meet the 2013 deficit target of 3 percent.