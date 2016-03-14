BRATISLAVA, March 14 Slovak Prime Minister
Robert Fico said he believed he could agree on the priorities of
a new governing programme with three other parties by Tuesday
after starting coalition talks.
Eight parties won seats in a March 5 election in which
Fico's leftist Smer party garnered the most votes but lost its
parliamentary majority, leaving the two-time prime minister with
a tough task in forming a coaltion government.
Fico's odds improved on Sunday when centrist party Siet
(Net) and Most-Hid (Bridge) agreed to negotiate with
him.
"The result of today's long and difficult negotiations is a
draft of programme priorities ... that would serve as basis for
cooperation of the four parties in forming a government," Fico
told journalists on Monday.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet;
Editing by Louise Ireland)