BRATISLAVA Feb 10 Hundreds of people have sent
hate mail to a Slovak sportswear company this week after it
featured a black body-builder in an advert on its Facebook page,
having used the same model twice last year without provoking any
such reaction.
Comments have included calling the man "a murderer" and "an
ape in sportswear", with some people saying they would never
shop at a company that promoted multiculturalism.
Hundreds of others have vowed to buy Nebbia clothes to show
their support for the company.
EU member state Slovakia has Roma and Hungarian minorities
but very few people of African origin among its 5.4 million
people, and almost no migrants or refugees.
Growing racism in Slovakia mirrors the rise of right-wing
and anti-immigrant movements across Europe after years of slow
economic growth and the arrival of more than a million people
fleeing hardship and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.
In an electoral shock last year, the far-right People's
Party-Our Slovakia won seats in parliament for the first time
after scoring 8 percent of the vote in a March vote.
Nebbia asked customers who had objected to the advert to
contact them via an email adress which translates from Slovak as
"I am racist" if they wish to return their clothes for a refund.
"Nebbia is a global brand which uses sportspeople of colour
for marketing purposes. We don't want people who feel racial
hatred to wear our clothes," chief executive Martin Pecko said
in a statement.
"I thought that racism did not exist in a developed society
like ours, unfortunately we see in hundreds of reactions that
it's deeply rooted in people," he said.
Slovakia has set up a special police unit last week to fight
extremism, terrorism, hate crimes and hate speech.
But human rights activists have criticised Slovak leaders
for stirring hatred and xenophobia themselves.
Slovakia has refused to accept mandatory EU quotas for
accepting refugees and Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a May
2016 interview "there is no space for Islam in Slovakia".
In January, German retailer Lidl attracted racist comment in
the Czech Republic for featuring a black man in a leaflet.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Louise Ireland)