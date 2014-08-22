PRAGUE Aug 22 Fitch affirmed Slovakia's credit-rating at "A+" and maintained the outlook as "stable" on Friday, saying the euro zone member suffers from few macroeconomic imbalances.

"A solid banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and low level of private sector indebtedness also support Slovakia's ratings," Fitch said in a note.

The Slovak Finance Ministry said last week it saw the public sector deficit at 2.49 percent of economic output in 2015, falling by 0.5 percentage point from this year's approved target.

Fitch also said it forecast the Slovak economy to show average growth of around 3 percent in 2015-2016 after expanding by 2.3 percent this year.

Another agency, Standard & Poor's, revised its credit-rating outlook for Slovakia to "positive" from "stable" on Aug. 1, flagging that it might boost the rating over the next two years. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by James Dalgleish)