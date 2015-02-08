* Only 21.4 percent of Slovaks take part in vote
* Gay marriage supporters hope to push for change
* Conservatives glad to get family issues are on agenda
(New throughout, adds nearly complete results, comment from
activist quote)
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Slovak conservatives did not turn
out anywhere near the 50 percent of voters needed on Saturday to
approve a referendum that would have strengthened the country's
ban on marriages and child adoptions by same-sex couples, voting
numbers showed.
Votes counted from 99.9 percent of the central European
country's voting districts showed turnout of just 21.4 percent,
the statistics office said, well below expectations.
The EU member does not allow gay marriages or civil unions,
nor adoptions by same-sex couples. The conservative movement
that backed the referendum sought to make it more difficult to
change those bans through legislation.
Social conservatives in Eastern European countries,
including Hungary and Croatia, have been pushing back against
what they see as overly liberal policies spreading eastwards in
the two decades since the European Union expanded to include
former Communist states.
Around 90 percent of those who took part in the referendum
voted "yes" to three questions: whether marriage can only be a
union of a man and a woman; whether same-sex couples should be
banned from adoptions; and whether children can skip classes
involving education on sex and euthanasia.
Liberals, gay rights activists and some media outlets had
advised voters to defeat the referendum by not taking part, a
strategy that worked.
The very low turnout pleased the country's gay community
which sees a better chance to push for change.
"The result shows that a campaign full of prejudice...failed
to mobilise people, which is very good news for Slovakia,"
activist Lucia Plavakova told Reuters.
"The Slovak society seems ready for granting equality for
gays and lesbians."
The group behind the referendum, Aliancia pre rodinu
(Alliance for the Family), argued that the traditional family is
under threat with more countries, including neighbouring Austria
and the Czech Republic, allowing forms of same-sex unions, or
child adoption by gay couples.
It said holding the referendum was a success in itself.
"The most important thing is that the family became the
topic of the day and perhaps the topic of the year," the
alliance's Anna Veresova told a television broadcast.
The referendum was backed by the Catholic Church, a powerful
institution in the country of 5.4 million people.
Final referendum results are expected on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Gregorio; Editing
by Dan Grebler)