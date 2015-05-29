BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
BRATISLAVA May 29 Investment group Penta, Belgian bank KBC's CSOB unit and an undisclosed third investor from Slovakia are interested in buying Sberbank's Slovak unit, daily newspaper SME reported on Friday.
The sale is still not decided. A Sberbank spokeswoman said the bank was reconsidering its strategy in Europe and would consider several scenarios.
The process could take several months, SME wrote.
"It's not a secret that we are interested in developing a bank portfolio in Slovakia," Penta spokesman Gabriel Toth said without commenting on Sberbank. Penta already owns Prima banka and Privatbanka in Slovakia.
CSOB spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said: "We evaluate every acquisition offer but it does not mean we jump at everything the market has to offer".
Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported in February, citing unnamed sources, that Sberbank was looking at selling its assets in Slovakia and Hungary. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by David Holmes)
May 3 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday filed for a form of bankruptcy protection under last year's federal rescue law known as PROMESA, touching off the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. municipal debt market.