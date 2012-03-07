PRAGUE, March 7 Closely held Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) has held talks with GDF Suez and E.ON to buy their stakes in Slovak natural gas import and transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman said on Wednesday.

EPH, controlled by the richest Czech Petr Kellner's investment group PPF and Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T, has been on an acquisition spree in central Europe, taking stakes in heat and power plants and coal mines.

EPH spokesman Martin Manak said there had been talks on the 49 percent stake held by the foreign owners in SPP, in which the Slovak state owns the remaining share. He declined to give more details.

Slovakia holds a general election on Saturday that will bring in a new government.

"We had talks with both companies, i.e. both shareholders of the consortium," Manak said, confirming an earlier story in Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

The 49 percent stake in the firm, which transports gas from Russia's Gazprom to western Europe, was privatised in 2002 for $2.7 billion.

The election will likely bring back to power centre-left leader Robert Fico, who had in the past pressured utilities to keep rates low and threatened them with nationalisation.

Hospodarske Noviny also reported that EPH was looking at investments in the Czech Republic and Germany that together with SPP would be worth more than 5 billion euros.

Possible deals include building a new power plant at its German mines and acquiring a share of an existing German plant and 100 percent of another.

In the Czech Republic, EPH is also looking at Pocerady and Chvaletice power plants owned by CEZ and buying RWE Transgas's Net4Gas pipeline company. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Will Waterman)