BRATISLAVA, July 12 Slovakia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday proposed to cut the corporate tax rate by one percentage point while introducing new taxes on dividends and income from tax havens.

The four-party ruling coalition of centre-right and centre-left parties led by Prime Minister Robert Fico's Social Democrats plans to achieve a balanced budget by the end of its term in 2020.

The ministry did not immediately provide details of the expected impact of the proposed changes on the budget next year.

The proposal, which needs approval in the cabinet and parliament to become law, calls for a drop in the corporate tax rate to 21 percent.

The ministry also proposes to introduce a 15 percent tax on dividends, which are not currently taxed. The tax would replace health insurance payments of 14 percent that are currently charged on dividends.

A new 35-percent tax would also apply to dividends from companies based in countries that have not signed an agreement on the international exchange of tax-related information, a measure to fight tax evasion, the ministry said.

Companies with undisclosed ownership based in tax havens are a frequent source of graft allegations, especially when doing business with the Slovak state.

The ministry also said it wanted to raise excise tax on tobacco as of next year but did not specify the rate.

It said last week it would keep unchanged for the next four years a tax on banks that goes toward building a buffer for potential crises, after suggestions that it should be halved. The decision to leave it unchanged raised protests from the country's banking industry.

The euro zone country's public sector deficit is expected to be 1.93 percent of gross domestic product this year. Public debt will fall to 52.1 percent of GDP from last year's 52.8 percent, one of the lowest burdens in the euro zone. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Andrew Roche)