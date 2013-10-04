PRAGUE Oct 4 Slovakia is pressing ahead with
plans to sell its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom whether or
not majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom takes up
its option of first refusal, the government said on Friday.
The economy ministry has held discussions with Deutsche
Telekom in recent months, spokesman Stanislav Jurikovic said,
but the German group has not yet used its option giving it the
first right to buy the government's share.
Slovak media has reported that the sale of the minority
stake could raise 600 million-800 million euros and could be
used to help finance a single, state-run health insurance system
the centre-left government plans to introduce next year.
"We have met with the German shareholder," Jurikovic said.
"The German shareholder has not given up its right of first
refusal, nor has it used it so far."
"That means that they stay in the game, but also if we had
another buyer ... they want to be part of the negotiations," he
said.
A Deutsche Telekom spokesman declined to comment.
Jurikovic declined to give any price estimate or any
timetable for a sale.
Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said the two
shareholders were arguing about the telecom company's dividend
policy. The ministry and Deutsche Telekom are now drawing up a
memorandum of joint cooperation which would address the
dividend, the newspaper said.
Slovak Telekom, a former monopoly and now Slovakia's biggest
telecoms operator, posted a net profit of 62 million euros last
year on revenue of 837.4 million euros.
The government's decision to sell the stake revives a plan
first mooted by the previous centre-right administration which
collapsed in early 2012.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt in Prague and Maria Sheahan in
Frankfurt; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)