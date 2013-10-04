PRAGUE Oct 4 Slovakia is pressing ahead with plans to sell its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom whether or not majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom takes up its option of first refusal, the government said on Friday.

The economy ministry has held discussions with Deutsche Telekom in recent months, spokesman Stanislav Jurikovic said, but the German group has not yet used its option giving it the first right to buy the government's share.

Slovak media has reported that the sale of the minority stake could raise 600 million-800 million euros and could be used to help finance a single, state-run health insurance system the centre-left government plans to introduce next year.

"We have met with the German shareholder," Jurikovic said. "The German shareholder has not given up its right of first refusal, nor has it used it so far."

"That means that they stay in the game, but also if we had another buyer ... they want to be part of the negotiations," he said.

A Deutsche Telekom spokesman declined to comment.

Jurikovic declined to give any price estimate or any timetable for a sale.

Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said the two shareholders were arguing about the telecom company's dividend policy. The ministry and Deutsche Telekom are now drawing up a memorandum of joint cooperation which would address the dividend, the newspaper said.

Slovak Telekom, a former monopoly and now Slovakia's biggest telecoms operator, posted a net profit of 62 million euros last year on revenue of 837.4 million euros.

The government's decision to sell the stake revives a plan first mooted by the previous centre-right administration which collapsed in early 2012. (Reporting by Jan Korselt in Prague and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)