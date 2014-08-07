BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
PRAGUE Aug 7 Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary Slovak Telekom reported on Thursday a 0.7 percent decline in first-half revenue to 389.2 million euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.9 percent to 154.5 million euros, the company said on Thursday.
The Slovak government, owner of a 49 percent stake in the business, is looking at floating its shares in the telecoms company and, in July, it mandated JP Morgan and Citigroup to advise on the sale. Deutsche Telekom has a right of first refusal for the minority stake. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.