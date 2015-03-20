(Corrects to clarify right of first refusal in last paragraph)

PRAGUE, March 20 Slovakia's parliament approved on Friday government plans to sell the state's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom is the company's majority owner. Parliament's green light opens the way for the state to sell its minority stake through a direct sale or initial public offering.

Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis has said an IPO is the preferred route in order for capital markets to generate the price.

A 2015 budget outlook estimated revenue of around 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) for the stake, while local media have assessed that it could raise 600-800 million euros.

Deutsche Telekom has a right of first refusal on a direct sale. ($1 = 0.9326 euros)