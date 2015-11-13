BRATISLAVA Nov 13 A Ukrainian civilian helicopter has crashed in eastern Slovakia, killing six people, a Slovak interior ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The helicopter crashed near Slovakia's border with Ukraine, the spokesman said. He had no other immediate details about the incident.

A Slovak daily paper reported that the helicopter was detected on Wednesday as it entered Slovak airspace but authorities only discovered the crash site on Friday.

