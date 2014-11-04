(Adds details on shipments, background)
PRAGUE Nov 4 Slovak natural gas pipeline
operator Eustream said on Tuesday it would offer additional
capacity in its new link allowing shipments from the European
Union to Ukraine, raising possible deliveries by about 17
percent.
Eustream said it was launching an "open season" bidding
process for capacity of 4.5 million cubic metres per day, in
addition to about 27 mcm -- which amounts to about 10 bcm per
year -- available since the pipeline was opened in September.
"Eustream provides additional pipeline capacity of 4.5
million cubic meters per day (46,800 MWh) in response to
technical measures taken at the Ukrainian side," the company
said in a statement.
Bidding will run until Nov. 19, and the capacity will be
available from the beginning of the next year until the end of
2019. Up until January 2015, the extra capacity will be made
available to all parties on a first-come, first-served basis.
The new connection, using an upgraded unused old pipeline
running a short stretch over the two countries' common border,
was put into operation after Russia halted gas shipments to
Ukraine in June in a row over unpaid bills.
Relations between Moscow and Kiev have been at an all-time
low since Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has maintained the transit of Russian gas for EU
countries.
The Slovak connection can supply more than a fifth of
Ukraine's gas needs. Ukraine also gets small amounts of gas from
Poland and covers part of its needs from domestic production.
Ukraine, Russia and the EU signed a deal last Thursday that
will see Moscow resume supplies to its former Soviet neighbour
over the winter months in return for payments funded in part by
Kiev's Western creditors.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller, editing by David
Evans)