BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday a deal between Russia's Gazprom and its European partners to expand the Nordstream gas pipeline was a "betrayal" that would cost Ukraine and Slovakia a combined billions of euros.

Last week, Gazprom and its European partners signed a shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project that will bypass Ukraine and run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe, bringing Europe closer into Moscow's energy orbit, a move criticized by the U.S. energy envoy.

"For months, there have talks at the European Council about the need to help Ukraine stay a gas transit country, to help it through difficult winter months," Fico told a joint news conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.

"Suddenly an announcement came from Gazprom signing a contact with companies from western EUR member states about building another branch of Nordstream. The are making idiots of us.

"They have betrayed an EU member state - Slovakia - and are going against political discussions with Ukraine at the European Council.

Russia provides for around a third of EU energy needs, but around half of the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is shipped via Ukraine, with which Russia is in conflict. It wants to find new ways to deliver gas to Europe bypassing its neighbour.