(Adds details on power station)
BRATISLAVA Feb 25 Slovakia's economy ministry
said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for
U.S. energy firm Theta Energy to potentially invest $600-800
million to modernise the Vojany power station in the east of the
country.
The loss-making power station is operated by Slovak power
utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which the state owns 34 percent
and Italian power firm Enel the rest.
Enel agreed in December to sell its share in Slovenske
Elektrarne to Czech-Slovak energy group EPH.
The ministry said the investment could include the
modernisation of the 220 megawatt (MW) power station and the
creation of a technology park to develop and produce innovative
technologies.
A deal could add 800 jobs, the ministry said, in a region
where up to 20 percent are unemployed, twice the national
average.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Mark Potter)