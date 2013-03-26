PRAGUE, March 26 U.S. Steel has agreed to
stay on for at least five years as the owner of its mill in
Slovakia, where it is the country's largest private employer,
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.
Fico signed a deal with U.S. Steel giving the company
concessions on energy and environment costs, Fico said. He added
that, in return, the company agreed to maintain its employment
level, which at 11,000 is the main source of jobs in Slovakia's
poorer eastern regions.
"The Slovak government fully understands the significance of
U.S. Steel for the region and for all of Slovakia," Fico said at
a televised signing ceremony at U.S. Steel's plant in the
country's second biggest city of Kosice.