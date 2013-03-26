* Slovak govt extends concessions on energy, environment
* U.S. Steel agrees to stay for five years, avoid mass
layoffs
PRAGUE, March 26 Slovakia's largest private
employer, U.S. Steel Kosice, has agreed to stay in the
country for at least five more years, Prime Minister Robert Fico
said on Tuesday, ending months of intensifying concern it would
leave.
A maker of flat rolled steel products, U.S. Steel is a
crucial supplier for Slovakia's export-dominating car industry.
In 2011 it made 3.3 million tonnes of pig iron and 3.8 million
tonnes of steel slabs.
Its 11,000 jobs are the main source of employment in the
poor region near its border with Ukraine, and news it was
considering selling had threatened to undercut the poor euro
zone country as it struggles to escape the bloc's debt crisis.
Government and U.S. Steel officials signed a deal in which
Bratislava agreed to give the company concessions on energy and
the environment, Fico said, two areas that the steelmaker had
complained had made it uncompetitive to remain in Europe.
Fico added that, in return, the company would refrain from
mass layoffs and maintain its employment level.
"Some of the incentives put on the table are valid for up to
15 years," Fico said in a televised signing ceremony at U.S.
Steel's mill in the country's second biggest city of Kosice.
"However, in general terms, this agreement guarantees the
presence of U.S. Steel here in Slovakia for at least 5 years,
after which we will enter into new discussions."
Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has managed to recover
quickly from a 2009 recession, but has suffered from high
unemployment. The official jobless rate stood at 14.7 percent in
February and is around 20 percent in the country's east.
U.S. Steel Kosice has particularly suffered from weak demand
from its main customers, and particularly carmakers hit by
record low auto sales in the euro zone, Slovakia's biggest
export market.
In its latest available financial results, for the year of
2011, U.S. Steel Kosice recorded a loss of 25 million euros,
compared to a profit of 96 million euros in 2010.