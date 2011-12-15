BRATISLAVA Dec 15 U.S. Steel Corp
will scale down production at its Slovak unit by cutting one
working day a week from January in reaction to the tougher
economic environment in Europe, Slovak news agency SITA reported
on Thursday.
Jan Baca, spokesman for U.S. Steel Kosice, told SITA the
company reached an agreement with unions on a four-day working
week, with workers getting 60 percent of their full wage for the
free day.
"This measure will allow us to adjust costs in the face of a
complicated economic situation in Europe," Baca said. "This new
regime will allow the company to be flexible enough when it
comes to our customers' demand."
Carmakers in Slovakia, the key driver of the country's
export-oriented economy, use a similar flexible system of
leaving workers at home based on demand.
The U.S. steel company operates plants in Serbia and
Slovakia in Europe, and said in October its operating loss for
its European business increased to $50 million in the third
quarter from an $18 million loss in the second.
Slovakia's biggest corporate employer, with more than 13,000
employees including subsidiaries, reported a 39 percent rise in
revenue to 2.62 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in 2010, from 1.88
billion euros the previous year.
The Slovak unit was regarded as better off than the Serbian
facility thanks to its closer proximity to manufacturing-based
markets in Poland, Germany, Austria and further north and west.
.