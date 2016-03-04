* Uneven progress sparks dissatisfaction among some voters
* Impressive growth over past decade, low debt
* Poorer marks on healthcare, education
* Critics see government handouts rather than reforms
By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, March 4 Slovakia stands out in
central Europe as a euro zone member that has reformed its
economy, kept its national debt low and attracted international
investors. But when pensioner Kornel Klatt went into a hospital
in Bratislava for surgery, he took his own toilet paper.
Slovakia's growth has not trickled down to health and
education, tarnishing Prime Minister Robert Fico's credentials
as he heads into an election on Saturday. Although his Smer
party is expected to win, it is likely to lose its absolute
majority.
Fico has bolstered his ratings with a vocal stance against
immigration, but his popularity has fallen in the final weeks of
the campaign. Teachers and nurses have staged rare protests for
higher wages and more spending on schooling and health
.
"I received good medical care, but the building was old, the
beds uncomfortable and patients had to bring cutlery and toilet
paper," said Klatt, 72, who had hip surgery in December.
When Slovakia broke off from the Czech Republic in 1993, it
was much the poorer of the two, with defunct arms factories and
an autocratic prime minister who preferred ties with Russia to
convergence with the European Union and scared away investors.
That began to change in 1998, when a centre-right government
took power. Slovakia joined the EU in 2004 and adopted the euro
in 2009. Gross domestic product grew to 77 percent of the EU
average in 2014 from 47 percent in 1995, and Fico is promising
to reach 85 percent in his next term.
Fico won his first four-year term in 2006 and second in
2012. He reversed some privatisations, slightly raised corporate
taxes and expanded worker protection, but Slovakia remained an
investor favourite. Strong growth and healthy banks have kept
the budget under control and debt at half the euro zone average.
NOT ROSY ALL AROUND
However, the average Slovak gross wage remains low by
European standards at 861 euros ($941.59) per month, less than
its regional peers. That appeals to investors, but not to
voters.
Slovak teachers, some of whom went on strike last month, are
paid less than those in any other country in the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to OECD
data. And at 10.4 percent the unemployment rate is far above the
Czech Republic's 6.4 percent. A third of the labour force is out
of work is some outlying regions.
Fico's government has tried to address living standards -
the minimum wage has been raised to 405 euros a month, for
example. But critics say he has resorted to handouts like free
train rides for students and pensioners rather than real reform.
Fico's first government cancelled fees for doctor visits,
for example, which was popular with patients. The fees were
meant to limit needless consultations, though, and save money
for more serious treatment. Healthcare in Slovakia ranked 24th
among 35 European states last yeare, according to Swedish-based
Health Consumer Powerhouse.
In February, the government had to call in army personnel to
secure care at one hospital after hundreds of nurses quit in
protest over pay.
Fico's health minister and the head of parliament resigned
in 2014 after thousands of Slovaks protested in the streets over
allegations of overpriced purchases of hospital equipment, the
cabinet's biggest scandal.
"I have always leaned left, admired Scandinavian countries,
voted for Smer in last election - but I won't support them this
time," said Bohuslav Ilavsky, the headmaster of an elementary
school in Detva, a town in central Slovakia.
"Fico's welfare packages are pure populism, but he hasn't
delivered on his promises to make real change."
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
(Writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Larry King)