BRATISLAVA May 13 Deutsche Telekom
has submitted a bid for the Slovak government's 49 percent stake
in fixed and mobile operator
Slovak Telekom, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on
Wednesday, confirming earlier reports from sources close to the
deal.
The spokeswoman declined to comment on the price Deutsche
was offering.
Two government sources had earlier said Deutsche was
offering 900 million euros for the stake which would give it
full control of the Slovak firm. The government scrapped an
initial public offering of its stake last week after receiving
the bid.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)