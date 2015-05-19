* DT takes full control of Slovak operator

BRATISLAVA, May 19 Deutsche Telekom agreed on Tuesday to buy a 49 percent stake in fixed and mobile operator Slovak Telekom from the Slovak government for 900 million euros ($1 billion), taking full control of the country's former fixed-line monopoly.

The Slovak government this month scrapped an initial public offering of the state's shares worth 750 million euros after getting a better offer from Deutsche Telekom, the company's 51 percent owner.

Deutsche Telekom has made Europe a main priority, looking at smaller bolt-on acquisitions instead of mega-mergers to expand or strengthen its base. It is already Europe's largest telecoms operator by revenue.

Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said the deal, set to conclude in the coming days, included setting aside 100 million euros to cover litigation.

Slovakia had been unhappy with dividends it had received from the cash-rich company, but failed in the past to convince Deutsche Telekom to authorise higher payouts.

Kazimir said the sale proceeds would go mainly to lowering the state debt, which is close to levels that would force the cabinet to take unwanted budget measures if breached. That has limited its borrowing ability at a time when interest rates sit at record lows.

For Deutsche Telekom, the deal gives it full control over the Slovak company, the main player in the fixed-line market and second ranked mobile operator in a euro zone country of 5.5 million people.

"The takeover of Slovak Telekom is in line with our global strategy and it's the logical next step for us," Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said.

The German operator said the transaction would have no effect on group revenue or core profit because Slovak Telekom was already fully consolidated, but would lead to an increase in earnings per share attributable to its shareholders.

Slovak Telekom reported first-quarter revenue of 187.4 million euros, down 1.7 percent year-on-year, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 73.3 million.

The cash-rich company had 93.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2014 and 219.6 million in term deposits. It was also owed 150 million by its parent firm, in a loan due in May this year. Its short-term assets include 172 million in executable investments as well. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Additonal reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Keith Weir)