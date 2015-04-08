BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
PRAGUE, April 8 Slovakia plans to list its 49 percent stake in mobile and fixed-line operator Slovak Telekom on the Bratislava and London stock exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.
The offering will comprise shares listed on the Bratislava Stock Exchange and global depositary receipts (GDR) on the London Stock Exchange, the company's regulatory filing said.
Deutsche Telekom is not offering any of its 51 percent shareholding, it added.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and Erste Group and Wood & Co. are acting as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.