BRATISLAVA May 6 The Slovak government adjourned a meeting to price the initial public offering (IPO) of its stake in Slovak Telekom IPO-STA.BV (IPO-STA.L) until Thursday morning, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

Books on the offering of the government's 49 percent stake in the fixed and mobile operator, valuing the firm at 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($1.7-$2.3 billion), closed at noon local time on Wednesday.

Two sources close to the matter have told Reuters the pricing would likely be at the lower end of the 17.7-23.6 euro per share range for the offering on bourses in London and Bratislava. One of the sources said the price range was tightened to 17.7-19.50 euros a share.

"We received information from the chief of the National Property Fund about the latest developments in the IPO and we decided we will continue tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. when we have the finale deadline to decide," Kazimir told reporters.

"It is a complicated process that has its rules, at the same time the Slovak side has its rights and is trying for the sale on the stock exchange to turn out the best possible way."

He did not give any other details.

Majority owner Deutsche Telekom will retain its 51 percent stake after the offering, run by Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Slovak Telekom is the main player in the fixed-line market and No. 2 mobile operator in the euro zone country of 5.5 million people, behind Orange, and ahead of O2 Slovakia.

Pricing at the lower end of the range would go along with what some analysts have said about the stock.

"Taking into account relative comparison, we consider the proposed range warranted," analysts with Czech bank J&T said on Tuesday.

"However, given the expected dividend yield, we would prefer a defensive strategy, i.e. the lower end of the price range."

