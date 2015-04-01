BRATISLAVA, April 1 Slovakia aims to conclude an
initial public offering (IPO) of its 49 percent stake in mobile
and fixed-line operator Slovak Telekom by the end of June, the
Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
A plan to consolidate the state's holding under a single
government agency was approved on Wednesday, moving another step
closer to an IPO, with the government also declaring its
preference for a public offering of the shares rather than a
sale to majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom.
"We do not know exactly when shares will get to the stock
exchange, but we would like to have it concluded by the end of
the first half," ministry spokeswoman Miriam Ziakova said.
The government has said it would seek a dual London and
Bratislava listing for the business.
Slovak Telekom reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 310.7 million euros on sales of
767.6 million euros and the government's 2015 budget has
predicted a 1 billion euro return from the share sale.
Deutsche Telekom has 51 percent stake of the Slovak business
and has been considered a potential bidder for the rest, with a
right of first refusal under certain conditions.
"Deutsche Telekom had the opportunity to present an offer
for buying shares before the start of the IPO process ... Today
the government approved the IPO process," the ministry
spokeswoman told Reuters.
"We cannot prevent Deutsche Telekom from making an offer,
but today the government approved a sale through the stock
exchange. If Deutsche Telekom comes with an offer by the time of
placement, the government would consider it."
Deutsche Telekom said it would still look at the minority
stake but appeared to be unconcerned by the prospect of an IPO.
"Our strategy regarding our European participations has
always been to look at opportunities from a perspective of
whether it makes economic sense. We will do the same with Slovak
Telekom," a Deutsche spokesman said.
"From an operational and economic perspective, the sale of
the Slovak government's stake does not change much for us. We
can continue to execute our strategy."
The government is being advised on the IPO by JP Morgan
and Citigroup.
