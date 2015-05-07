BRATISLAVA May 7 Slovakia scrapped an initial
public offering (IPO) of its 49 percent stake in fixed and
mobile operator Slovak Telekom after it received a higher offer
from a potential strategic partner, Finance Minster Peter
Kazimir said on Thursday.
Kazimir did not name the strategic partner which had offered
more than the 750 million euros generated by the IPO, at the
lower end of a range valuing the firm at 1.5-2 billion. He said
the offer was "visibly better" and the government would discuss
it in the coming days.
He refused to says if the offer came from Deutsche Telekom
which holds the remaining 51 percent in the firm.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova)