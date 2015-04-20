(Repeats APRIL 17 story, no change to text)
April 17 A preliminary price range of 17.7-23.6
euros per share has been set in the initial public offering of
the Slovak state's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, a source
close to the deal said on Friday.
The deal would value the Slovak mobile and fixed-line
telecoms group at 1.53 billion to 2.04 billion euros ($1.65
billion-$2.20 billion), according to the amount of shares issued
in the 2014 annual report.
Slovakia plans to list its minority stake in the company on
the Bratislava and London stock exchanges.
Deutsche Telekom, the majority owner, is not
selling any of its 51 percent stake.
Slovakia's Economy Ministry, which manages the state's stake
in Slovak Telekom, has said it wants to conclude an IPO by the
end of June.
The ministry is due to hold a news conference on Tuesday to
give an update on the IPO process.
A spokesman for Slovak Telekom declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9257 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka in Prague, Tatiana
Jancarikova in Bratislava, and Freya Berry in London)