LJUBLJANA, March 20 Slovenia has appointed consultancy KPMG as a financial advisor for the sale of 91.58 percent of national airline Adria Airways, the state investment firm SDH said in a statement on Friday.

SDH is coordinating the privatisation of Adria and another 14 state companies which were earmarked for sale in 2013. So far three of those firms have been sold.

SDH gave no other details on its plans for selling Adria. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)