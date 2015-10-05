LJUBLJANA Oct 5 The Slovenian state investment
fund SDH, which is coordinating the government's privatisation
programme, said several parties had shown interest in buying
state-owned air carrier Adria Airways.
The government plans to sell 91.6 percent of the carrier.
"The bids will be examined with care while the sale process
will continue," SDH said in a statement on Monday, giving no
further details.
In July, Slovenia announced that it was seeking expressions
of interest in the purchase of Adria Airways, one of 15 firms
earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Six of those firms have
been sold so far.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)