LJUBLJANA, March 4 Binding bids for Slovenian
aircraft maintenance firm Adria Airways Tehnika are due by March
20, the national news agency STA reported, citing airport
Aerodrom Ljubljana which is Adria's minority owner.
Aerodrom, which is owned by German's Fraport, and
state investment firm PDP, which is AA Tehnika's majority owner,
had no immediate comment.
According to STA's unofficial sources the sellers have so
far received two binding bids which were submitted by Express
Airways and Avia Solutions.
AA Tehnika, which ended 2014 with a small profit on revenues
of about 18 million euros ($19.94 million), is one of 15
Slovenian state firms that were earmarked for privatisation in
2013. Three of those firms have been sold so far.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
