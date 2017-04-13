SARAJEVO, April 13 Slovenia's government on
Thursday introduced a law to shield its economy from the
negative effects of a crisis at Croatian company Agrokor
, region's largest retailer, which was taken over by
the state last week after coming close to collapse.
Slovenia's law would prevent the outflow of funds from
companies owned by Agrokor that are of systemic importance for
Slovenia's economic stability, Minister of Economic Development
and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek told a news conference. The
companies include Slovenia's biggest retailer Mercator.
Agrokor, the biggest food producer and retailer in the
Balkans with 60,000 employees, handed control to the Croatian
government last week under an emergency law.
Agrokor's debts totalled around 45 billion kuna ($6.44
billion), or six times its equity, according to data from last
September, although sources familiar with the situation believe
debt has risen further in the last six months.
Mercator, owned by Agrokor, employs nearly 11,000
people in Slovenia and, together with food and other industries
that rely on it, accounts for 10 percent of the country's gross
domestic product (GDP).
Slovenia's new law allows the government to appoint an
associate management board member at companies with over 6,000
employees if their majority shareholder becomes insolvent, the
government said in a statement.
Pocivalsek said the law would be forwarded to parliament for
urgent debate.
"We need such a law because we have to prevent a depletion
of Mercator, which might occur as a result of Agrokor's
problems," the Slovenian government posted on Twitter.
Agrokor on Wednesday secured an initial cash injection of 80
million euros ($85.04 million) which will be used to repay some
of its local suppliers.
Ante Ramljak, the restructuring expert appointed by the
Croatian government to lead the process, said on Tuesday that
Agrokor would need 450 million euros to operate normally in the
next 10 months, during which time the company would be
restructured.
Some of Agrokor's debt stemmed from its acquisition of
Mercator.
$1 = 0.9407 euros)
($1 = 6.9835 kuna)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)