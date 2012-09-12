LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 Slovenia has received more
than 10 non-binding bids for the sale of 74.87 percent of Adria
Airways, part of Janez Jansa's conservative government plan to
sell off state assets to raise funds.
The AUKN agency, which manages all state holdings, confirmed
the bidders' interest to Reuters on Wednesday but declined to
give any details or say when the sale might be completed.
The stake is being sold by the state and four banks, which
jointly control 99.87 percent of Adria.
The banks are Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Austria's Hypo
Alpe Adria, Italy's Unicredit and private
lender Abanka which together hold 27.94 percent of Adria.
The conservative government, which took power in February,
is struggling to reassure the markets that Slovenia will be able
to stabilise its public finances and overhaul the banks,
burdened by growing bad loans.
It has pledged to speed up privatisations this year and cut
the budget deficit to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from
6.4 percent in 2011.
