LJUBLJANA, March 4 Criminal activity may have been involved in the way Slovenia set up and is running its bad bank, which took over toxic loans from commercial banks, the Slovenian Court of Audit said on Wednesday.

The state-owned bad bank, the Bank Asset Management Company (DUTB), was formed in March 2013. It took over a large part of bad loans from local banks as part of a general bank overhaul that enabled the country to avoid an international bailout.

Tomaz Vesel, the head of the court, told a news conference the court had informed the police of suspected criminal activity in the DUTB, "due to the way contracts were made, mainly the ones with foreign advisory firms".

DUTB has rejected most allegations and said the court's report was "based on incomplete and incorrect findings".

The court, which supervises state accounts and public spending, reviewed DUTB's activities in 2013 and said DUTB had been doing business in an "inefficient and non-economic way".

The government plans to overhaul the management of DUTB starting on Thursday and cut management wages in the bank, which now exceed Slovenia's average wage by up to 13 times.

Parliament plans to hold a special session on the 2013 bank overhaul on March 13. It will deal with accusations by small shareholders, bond owners and the local media that the Bank of Slovenia and the government had unnecessarily erased shares and subordinated bonds in the banks that were rescued.

In December 2013, the government had to put more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)