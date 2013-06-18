BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group signs LoI on talent housing development project
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
LJUBLJANA, June 18 The first transfer of bad debt from Slovenia's ailing state lenders will be completed by the end of June, the head of the country's newly-established 'bad bank' said on Tuesday.
Andrej Sircelj, president of the management board of The Company for Management of Bank Claims, told a news conference the process of transferring bad loans from Slovenia's biggest lender, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, was already under way.
Slovenia plans to ring-fence 3.3 billion euros of bad debt from its biggest state-controlled banks, which are nursing the lion's share of some 7 billion euros in non-performing loans and are at the centre of speculation that the euro zone state may have to seek an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)
May 31Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
By Chris Thomas May 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors took heart from data showing factory activity in China grew steadily in May, beating expectations of a slowdown. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected in May as activity in the steel industry rebounded sharply, an official survey showed. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held up at 51.2 in May,