LJUBLJANA, March 28 Slovenia will not need a
bailout in spite of market speculation that it might follow
Cyprus because of its banking sector's rising bad loans, Bank
of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec told STA new agency.
"I can claim categorically that Slovenia is not in a
position to need a bailout," Kranjec, who also sits on the
European Central Bank governing council, told STA on Thursday.
"But it is very important that policy makers give clear
signals about stabilisation of public finances, rehabilitation
of the banking sector and particularly of the real sector of the
economy," said Kranjec.